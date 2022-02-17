Jonas Tellander to step down as Storytel CEO - search process for a new CEO initiated

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Storytel AB ("Storytel", "the Company") (publ) announced today that its founder Jonas Tellander is stepping down as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) on February 18, 2022. Tellander will remain on Storytel's Board of Directors. Deputy CEO Ingrid Bojner will step in as Interim CEO of Storytel, as the Board initiates the search process for a new CEO.

Jonas Tellander has been the CEO of Storytel since 2005, when he founded the company together with Jon Hauksson.

"Thirteen years ago, I stood in front of the investors in the Swedish public service broadcaster SVT's adaptation of Dragon's Den, trying to convince them that Storytel and audiobooks in the mobile phone would be big one day. Today, all my wildest dreams about Storytel have come true. The audiobook has also helped the book industry grow, which makes me extra proud. It's time for new leadership at Storytel, seventeen years of full focus on Storytel has taken its toll. The team is now stronger than ever and will, under Ingrid's leadership, take big steps this year. Personally, after a little time off, I look forward to continuing to create value in Storytel as an owner and Board member. Over time, I also strive be a strong and genuine voice in society in matters concerning reading and entrepreneurship," said Jonas Tellander, CEO and founder of Storytel.

Hans-Holger Albrecht, Chairman of the Storytel Board, said:



"Jonas Tellander has informed the Board that he wishes to step down as CEO and take a different role in the company, as Board member and active owner. On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Jonas for his unmatched dedication, visionary leadership and relentless resilience. He has not only founded the company - he has reinvented an entire industry and we are very happy that he will be part of our journey also going forward."



"We will start the search immediately for the right person to take the company to its next level of growth and expansion. In the meantime, we are glad to announce that Ingrid Bojner will take on the role as Interim CEO. She has been instrumental to the company's development in recent years and is a proven leader with a strong track record."

FNCA Sweden AB is the company's certified adviser. FNCA can be reached at info@fnca.se or +46 8 528 00 399.

For further information, please contact:

Dan Panas, Head of Global Communications & PR

Tel: +46 70 186 52 90

Email: dan.panas@storytel.com



About Storytel

Storytel is one of the world's largest audiobook and e-book streaming services and offers over 700 000 titles on a global scale. Our vision is to make the world a more empathetic and creative place, with great stories to be shared and enjoyed by anyone, anywhere and anytime. The streaming business within the Storytel Group is conducted under the brands Storytel, Mofibo and Audiobooks.com. The publishing business is managed by Storytel Books, and by the audiobook publisher StorySide. The Storytel Group operates in over 25 markets. The headquarters is located in Stockholm, Sweden.

