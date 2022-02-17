Adcore Inc.: Adcore Attains Google Premier Partner Status

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2022 / Adcore Inc. (the "Company" or "Adcore") (TSX:ADCO)(OTCQX:ADCOF)(FSE:ADQ)(TSX:ADCO-WT), a leading e-commerce advertising management and automation platform to leverage digital marketing in an effortless and accessible way ("Effortless Marketing"), today announced that it has attained Premier Partner status, the highest tier of the Google Partnership program.

The Premier Partner title recognizes Adcore's position in the top 3% of Google advertising partners in each region it operates and acknowledges its ability to maximize digital marketing success for its clients, drive client growth, and demonstrate Google Ads skills and expertise with certifications. As a Google Premier Partner, Adcore will get access to a wide range of benefits, including the ability to showcase the Google Premier Partners badge on the Company website and marketing materials.

Omri Brill, CEO of Adcore, commented, "We are pleased to have once again achieved Google Premier Partner status in three different regions the company operates in. We believe this recognition reflects the proven strength and success of our digital marketing technological solutions. We look forward to our continued partnership with Google in 2022."

ABOUT ADCORE

Adcore is empowering entrepreneurs, advertisers, and the future of e-commerce through its advertising management and automation platform. By combining extensive industry knowledge and experience with its proprietary artificial intelligence engine, Adcore offers a unique digital marketing solution that empowers entrepreneurs and advertisers by managing and automating their e-commerce store advertising and monitoring and analyzing the performance of their advertising budget to ensure maximum Return on Investment. In addition to being named numerous times on Deloitte's Fast 50 Technology list, Adcore is a certified Google Premier Partner, Elite Tier Microsoft Partner, Facebook Partner and TikTok Partner.

Established in 2006, the Company employs over fifty people in its headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel and satellite offices in Toronto, Canada, Melbourne, Australia, Hong Kong and Shanghai, China.

For more information about Adcore, please visit https://www.adcore.com/investors/ or follow us on LinkedIn

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements about the Company and the benefits that it may achieve from attaining Google Premier Partner Status. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

For further information please contact:

ADCORE INC.

https://www.adcore.com/investors/

Martijn van den Bemd,

GM North America

Telephone: 647-497-5337

Email: martijn@adcore.com

U.S. Investor Relations

John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau

IMS Investor Relations

Telephone: 203-972-9200

Email: jnesbett@imsinvestorrelations.com

SOURCE: Adcore Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/689354/Adcore-Attains-Google-Premier-Partner-Status