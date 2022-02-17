Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BRDG) ("Bridge") today announced that Johannes Brennecke has been named Director of Bridge's Client Solutions Group in Europe effective February 1. This appointment marks a significant milestone in Bridge's expansion in Europe.

Johannes will be responsible for developing and managing Bridge's Western European client relationships. Johannes will report to Claudius Weissbarth, Head of EMEA Client Solutions Group.

On this new hire, Dean Allara, Vice Chairman and Global Head of Client Solutions Group, said: "We are excited to welcome Johannes to the Bridge team. As we continue to expand our capabilities in Europe, Johannes brings valuable expertise and decades of experience in the DACH regions to the Bridge team.

"This marks an important step in enhancing our abilities to expand our client base in Western Europe. We believe that Johannes's experience will make him a key asset to the team as we continue to expand our footprint."

Prior to joining Bridge, Johannes was Senior Vice President in the Capital Raising Group at Clarion Partners, where he was responsible for leading capital raising for the DACH region.

Johannes studied at Friedrich-Alexander University Erlangen in Politics, at University of Regensburg, and holds a Masters of International Business from University of Auckland.

About Bridge Investment Group

Bridge is a leading, vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes, with approximately $31.8 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2021. Bridge combines its nationwide operating platform with dedicated teams of investment professionals focused on select U.S. real estate verticals: residential rental, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, and real estate-backed credit.

