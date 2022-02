DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2022 / Getting a divorce is one of the top five most stressful events that can occur during your life. However, with the guidance of an experienced legal team and a little preparation, achieving a happy and healthy divorce is possible. The attorneys at Balekian Hayes, PLLC, have tapped into their many years of experience practicing family law in North Texas to offer tips to achieve an uncontested divorce.

According to Kris Balekian Hayes, managing partner at Balekian Hayes, PLLC, "I always say that there is no such thing as an agreed divorce, but it's only agreed if you reach an understanding on each and every thing. To avoid feeling like you have been taken advantage of, it's best to go into the process with the expectation of a 50/50 split. To achieve an agreed divorce, it is best to fully disclose all assets and liabilities exchanged before you agree. Total transparency is necessary to avoid a contested divorce."

Kris Balekian Hayes shares a few tips on how to successfully achieve an uncontested divorce:

Be prepared to agree on everything with your ex.

Uncontested divorces are designed for couples willing to agree on the same thing regarding important decisions during a divorce, such as child custody, spousal support, and property division. Couples can create their own agreement or rely on state-provided forms; however, some states' uncontested divorce forms may require that both parties agree to give up their rights to alimony.

Hire your own representation.

It may not seem like there will be anything to fight about if you are both on the same page but hiring your own lawyer to represent your interests is recommended. Your lawyer will help look over all legal documents and forms or may draft your divorce agreement. Most importantly, your representation will be available to advise you about specific questions or concerns that you may not even be aware of during your divorce.

Try mediation.

If contested issues arise while working on the divorce agreement and division of property, rather than let the uncontested divorce escalate into a contested divorce, the parties can hire a mediator to help them resolve any issues. Hiring a mediator will add additional costs but, the mediation fees will be less than pursuing a contested divorce.

