Donnerstag, 17.02.2022
WKN: BAY001 ISIN: DE000BAY0017 Ticker-Symbol: BAYN 
Xetra
17.02.22
17:35 Uhr
54,08 Euro
+0,01
+0,02 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.02.2022 | 22:41
141 Leser
Orion Oyj: Orion's collaboration partner Bayer upgrades estimate on Nubeqa's peak sales potential

ORION CORPORATION
INSIDE INFORMATION / STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE
17 FEBRUARY 2022 at 23.32 EET

Orion's collaboration partner Bayer upgrades estimate on Nubeqa's peak sales potential

Orion's collaboration partner Bayer has upgraded estimate on Nubeqa's (darolutamide) peak sales potential. According to Bayer's new estimate, Nubeqa's annual global peak sales could exceed EUR 3 billion. Earlier Bayer has anticipated that Nubeqa's annual global peak sales could exceed EUR 1 billion.

Bayer holds global commercial rights to darolutamide and Orion is entitled to receive annually tiered royalties on global darolutamide sales. The total annual royalty rate is approximately 20% including product sales to Bayer. Initially the total annual royalty rate will be slightly lower, and as sales increase, the total annual royalty rate will increase. Orion manufactures the product for global markets and co-promotes the product in Europe with Bayer.

In addition to royalties, Orion is entitled to receive progressive one-off milestone payments from Bayer that may total EUR 280 million, depending on the future sales development of Nubeqa.

Orion Corporation

Timo Lappalainen

President and CEO		Olli Huotari

SVP, Corporate Functions


Contact person:
Tuukka Hirvonen, Orion Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 426 2721

Publisher:
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland
http://www.orion.fi/en
http://www.twitter.com/OrionCorpIR

Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company - a builder of well-being. Orion develops, manufactures and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company is continuously developing new drugs and treatment methods. The core therapy areas of Orion's pharmaceutical R&D are neurological disorders, oncology and respiratory diseases for which Orion develops inhaled pulmonary medication. Orion's net sales in 2021 amounted to EUR 1,041 million and the company had about 3,350 employees at the end of the year. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.


© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
