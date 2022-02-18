Intertrust Group: Intertrust published Annual Report 2021

Amsterdam, the Netherlands - 18 February 2022 - Intertrust N.V. ("Intertrust" or "Company") [Euronext: INTER], a global leader in providing tech-enabled fund and corporate solutions, today announces the publication of its Annual Report 2021.

The digital version in PDF as well as the official ESEF package of the Annual Report 2021 are available for download at Intertrust's Investor Relations website .

Attachment