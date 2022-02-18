Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 18.02.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 668 internationalen Medien
Nur noch 7 Tage bis zum „Tag X“! 27 Mal besser, als der Durchschnitt...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A140RW ISIN: NL0010937058 Ticker-Symbol: 4IT 
Tradegate
16.02.22
21:04 Uhr
19,460 Euro
+0,180
+0,93 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
AMX
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERTRUST NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTERTRUST NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,18019,40007:42
19,30019,46007:25
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.02.2022 | 07:17
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Intertrust Group: Intertrust published Annual Report 2021

Amsterdam, the Netherlands - 18 February 2022 - Intertrust N.V. ("Intertrust" or "Company") [Euronext: INTER], a global leader in providing tech-enabled fund and corporate solutions, today announces the publication of its Annual Report 2021.

The digital version in PDF as well as the official ESEF package of the Annual Report 2021 are available for download at Intertrust's Investor Relations website.

Attachment

  • 220218 PR - Intertrust published Annual Report 2021 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/38483ec4-915e-49c3-a795-91e255fbbe87)

INTERTRUST-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.