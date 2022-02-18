

COURBEVOIE (dpa-AFX) - AURELIUS said that it has acquired Ceramic Tile Distributors or 'CTD' in a carve-out transaction from parent company, Saint-Gobain.



The transaction will be completed by AURELIUS' co-investment structure with AURELIUS European Opportunities Fund IV controlling a 70% stake and AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA controlling 30%. The transaction is expected to close during the first-quarter 2022.



Ceramic Tile Distributors is a UK-based specialist supplier of high-quality ceramic tiles operating across 89 branches and 4 trading distribution hubs. In 2021, Ceramic Tile Distributors generated revenues of about 120 million euros.







