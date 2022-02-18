DJ PAO Severstal: Severstal publishes 2021 Annual Report

Severstal publishes 2021 Annual Report

Severstal ("Severstal", "the Company") (LSE: SVST; MOEX: CHMF) has published its Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2021 on the Company's corporate website. The full report is available at:

https://www.severstal.com/eng/ir/results_and_reports/annual_reports

For further information, please contact:

Severstal Investor Relations

Vladimir Zaluzhsky, Nikita Klimantov

T: +7 (495) 926-77-66

vladimir.zaluzhsky@severstal.com; na.klimantov@severstal.com

Severstal Public Relations

Anastasia Mishanina

T: +7 (495) 926-77-66

anastasia.mishanina@severstal.com

***

P?? Severstal is one of the world's most efficient metals and mining companies, creating new products and integrated steel solutions together with its customers and partners. The company's assets are located in Russia, Latvia and Poland. Severstal is listed on MOEX and the company's GDRs are traded on the LSE. Severstal reported revenue of USD11.6 billion and EBITDA of USD6.0 billion in 2021. Severstal's crude steel production in 2021 reached 11.6 mln tonnes. www.severstal.com

