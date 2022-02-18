Scientists in Germany designed a poly-Si on oxide (POLO) interdigitated back-contact (IBC) solar cell integrating photon crystals and found this architecture has the potential to reach a power conversion efficiency of over 28%, which would be 1% higher than the current theoretical limit set by the scientific community. They also found that by improving passivation, the efficiency may be raised up to 29.1%.Researchers in Germany have conducted a series of numerical simulations to assess how photonic crystals may increase the efficiency of interdigitated back-contact solar cells based on a passivating ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...