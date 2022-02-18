SPI Energy Co., Ltd.: SPI Energy's Solarjuice Technology Starting Production & Expanding Solar Module Manufacturing Capacity to 1.1GW at Sacramento Facility

Secured production equipment delivery from expanded manufacturing line expected in mid-May with full capacity expected in second half of 2022
SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 18, 2022 / SPI Energy Co., Ltd. ("SPI Energy" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:SPI), a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, logistics and utility customers, today announced Solarjuice Technology, the Company's solar manufacturing division, signed agreements to upgrade its Sacramento, California manufacturing facility with cutting edge technology expected to increase the existing solar module manufacturing capacity to 1.1 gigawatts (GW) by the second half of 2022.
