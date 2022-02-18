The Green Hydrogen Policy is designed to promote green hydrogen and green ammonia projects with provisions like a 25-year waiver of inter-state transmission system (ISTS) charges and ISTS connectivity priority for renewable energy capacity set up for the purpose.From pv magazine India India has unveiled its green hydrogen policy as a step towards meeting the objectives of the National Hydrogen Mission launched by the prime minister last year. The National Hydrogen Mission aims to make India a green hydrogen hub, enabling the nation to meet its climate targets while reducing its fossil fuel import ...

