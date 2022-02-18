Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Rebelle AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (81/22)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Rebelle AB, company registration number 559328-4689, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing requirements. Provided that Rebelle AB, applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is expected to be February 25, 2022 Rebelle AB has 15,214,076 shares as per today's date. Shares Short name: BELLE ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 22,356,934 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0016829899 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 248805 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 559328-4689 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ---------------------------- 40 Consumer Discretionary ---------------------------- 4040 Retailers ---------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Vator Securities AB. For further information, please call Vator Securities AB on +46 76 398 92 21.