Revival Gold released the final 7 drill results from the 2021 Haidee target at the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project, Gold Terra Resource announced a C$5 million bought-deal financing, Discovery Silver released results from the 23 holes of its Phase 2 drill program at their flagship Cordero Silver Project and Hannan Metals also provided an update on exploration programs at its 100%-owned Valiente copper-gold porphyry project in central Peru.