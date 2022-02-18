First North Denmark: INCREASE IN MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF INSTRUMENT ISSUED BY Nordea Bank Abp

Nordea Bank Abp has decided to increase the maximum amount of an Instrument. Trading continues with the updated identifiers as of February 21, 2022. Updated identifiers as of February 21, 2022: Trading code: BEAR DAX X5 ND1 ISIN-code: DK0061009883 Order book id: 156456 Amount: 30,000,000 _____________________________________________________________________________ Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Issuer Surveillance, surveillancedk@nasdaq.com, +45 33 93 33 66.