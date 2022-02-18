NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in Lundin Mining (31/22)

The following information is based on the press release from Lundin Mining Corporation (Lundin Mining) published on February 17, 2022 and may be subject to change. The Board of Lundin Mining has declared an extraordinary dividend of CAD 0.11 per share in addition to an ordinary dividend of CAD 0.09 per share. The scheduled Ex-date is March 24, 2022. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in Lundin Mining (LUMI). For more information please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1044330