NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in Lundin Mining (31/22)

The following information is based on the press release from Lundin Mining
Corporation (Lundin Mining) published on February 17, 2022 and may be subject
to change. 

The Board of Lundin Mining has declared an extraordinary dividend of CAD 0.11
per share in addition to an ordinary dividend of CAD 0.09 per share. The
scheduled Ex-date is March 24, 2022. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out
a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in
Lundin Mining (LUMI). 

For more information please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1044330
