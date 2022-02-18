- (PLX AI) - Ferrovial and Carlyle have reached an exclusivity agreement to negotiate the transfer to Ferrovial of the 96% of the stake held by Carlyle in the consortium appointed to design, build and operate the new Terminal 1 at JFK Airport
- • Carlyle holds a 51% stake in New Terminal One
- • If an agreement is reached on the transaction, Ferrovial would therefore acquire a 96% of said stake
- • The closing of the deal would be subject to the usual conditions for this type of transactions, including the approval of Port Authority of New York and New Jersey
