Aquis Stock Exchange: Application for admission - Shellraise PLC

DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: Application for admission

Aquis Stock Exchange Aquis Stock Exchange: Application for admission 18-Feb-2022 / 10:05 GMT/BST

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPLICATION FOR ADMISSION TO THE AQSE GROWTH MARKET 
 
 
APPLICANT NAME: 
Shellraise PLC 
APPLICANT REGISTERED OFFICE, PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS (IF DIFFERENT) AND TELEPHONE NUMBER: 
15 Victoria Mews Millfield Road 
Cottingley Business Park 
Bingley BD16 1PY 
 
DIRECTORS AND PROPOSED DIRECTORS (IF APPLICABLE): 
Christopher Lorne Dennis Johnathon Theis, Executive Chairman 
Nicholas George Selby Tulloch, Non-executive Director 
David John Cooper, Non-executive Director 
 
APPLICANT SECTOR: 
Beverages - Viticulture / wine production 
 
DESCRIPTION OF THE APPLICANT AND ITS ACTIVITIES: 
The Company will focus on identifying investment opportunities in companies operating in the viticulture sector which 
require funding to increase output. 
 
NAME OF AQSE CORPORATE ADVISER: 
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP 
NUMBER, CLASS AND PAR VALUE OF SECURITIES TO BE ADMITTED: 
TBC Ordinary Shares of 1p each 
SECURITIES IN PUBLIC HANDS AS A PERCENTAGE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF SECURITIES IN ISSUE (excluding securities held in 
treasury): 
TBC 
SHAREHOLDERS HOLDING MORE THAN FIVE PER CENT OF THE APPLICANT'S SHARE CAPITAL OR VOTING RIGHTS PRE- AND POST-ADMISSION: 
Name          Current Shares Current % Shares on Admission % on Admission 
Christopher Theis    1,250,000   17.00%  TBC         TBC 
Nicholas Tulloch    1,250,000   17.00%  TBC         TBC 
John Allardyce     1,250,000   17.00%  TBC         TBC 
Nigel Brent Fitzpatrick 1,250,000   17.00%  TBC         TBC 
Rakesh Patel      625,000    8.50%   TBC         TBC 
Daniel Garcia      625,000    8.50%   TBC         TBC 
Alexander Fitzpatrick  500,000    6.80%   TBC         TBC

TIMETABLE FOR ANY OFFER OF TRANSFERABLE SECURITIES TO THE PUBLIC:

N/A

THE EXPECTED ADMISSION DATE:

4 March 2022 (TBC)

WEBSITE ADDRESS WHERE INVESTOR INFORMATION WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR INSPECTION:

www.shellraiseplc.com

In respect of a fast-track applicant, the following information should also be included:

NAME OF MARKET ON WHICH THE APPLICANT'S SECURITIES ARE CURRENTLY TRADED:

ARRANGEMENTS FOR THE SETTLEMENT OF TRANSACTIONS IN THE APPLICANT'S SECURITIES:

DETAILS OF ANY LOCK-IN ARRANGEMENTS:

DETAILS OF THE LEGAL OR REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS IN THE APPLICANT'S HOME COUNTRY REGARDING THE CONDUCT OF TAKEOVERS AND THE ACQUISITION OF SIGNIFICANT VOTING RIGHTS TO WHICH THE APPLICANT IS SUBJECT:

In respect of an update to a prior application announcement, the date of the original announcement should also be disclosed as follows:

UPDATE TO A PRIOR APPLICATION ANNOUNCEMENT RELEASED ON:

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1283433 18-Feb-2022

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1283433&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 18, 2022 05:06 ET (10:06 GMT)

