Aquis Stock Exchange: Application for admission - Shellraise PLC

ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPLICATION FOR ADMISSION TO THE AQSE GROWTH MARKET APPLICANT NAME: Shellraise PLC APPLICANT REGISTERED OFFICE, PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS (IF DIFFERENT) AND TELEPHONE NUMBER: 15 Victoria Mews Millfield Road Cottingley Business Park Bingley BD16 1PY DIRECTORS AND PROPOSED DIRECTORS (IF APPLICABLE): Christopher Lorne Dennis Johnathon Theis, Executive Chairman Nicholas George Selby Tulloch, Non-executive Director David John Cooper, Non-executive Director APPLICANT SECTOR: Beverages - Viticulture / wine production DESCRIPTION OF THE APPLICANT AND ITS ACTIVITIES: The Company will focus on identifying investment opportunities in companies operating in the viticulture sector which require funding to increase output. NAME OF AQSE CORPORATE ADVISER: Cairn Financial Advisers LLP NUMBER, CLASS AND PAR VALUE OF SECURITIES TO BE ADMITTED: TBC Ordinary Shares of 1p each SECURITIES IN PUBLIC HANDS AS A PERCENTAGE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF SECURITIES IN ISSUE (excluding securities held in treasury): TBC SHAREHOLDERS HOLDING MORE THAN FIVE PER CENT OF THE APPLICANT'S SHARE CAPITAL OR VOTING RIGHTS PRE- AND POST-ADMISSION: Name Current Shares Current % Shares on Admission % on Admission Christopher Theis 1,250,000 17.00% TBC TBC Nicholas Tulloch 1,250,000 17.00% TBC TBC John Allardyce 1,250,000 17.00% TBC TBC Nigel Brent Fitzpatrick 1,250,000 17.00% TBC TBC Rakesh Patel 625,000 8.50% TBC TBC Daniel Garcia 625,000 8.50% TBC TBC Alexander Fitzpatrick 500,000 6.80% TBC TBC

4 March 2022 (TBC)

www.shellraiseplc.com

