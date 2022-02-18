Anzeige
18.02.2022
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: EqD Test - Corporate Actions (32/22)

To simulate Corporate Actions adjustments in EqD test, Nasdaq will run the
following Corporate Action with the specified date: 

Ex-date: February 22, 2022

Underlying: NELES

Corporate action: Merger

Conditions: 0.3277 VALMT share for every 1 (one) NELES share held.

Current Underlying ISIN: FI4000440664

New Underlying ISIN: FI4000074984

Note: Ticker code of Derivative contracts will be changed.

For contact information please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1044369
