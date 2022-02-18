Chinese manufacturer Bslbatt has unveiled a modular lithium-ion battery that can be used for the off-grid storage of solar energy. The device has a storage capacity ranging from 5.1 to 30.7 kWh and is claimed to provide steady operation for up to 6,000 charge cycles.Chinese storage system manufacturer Bslbatt has launched an off-grid battery for the off-grid storage of photovoltaic electricity. Called BSL Box, the new modular battery is described by the company as a low-voltage device with a storage capacity of 5.12 kWh that can be expanded in stacking by reaching a capacity of up to 30.72 kWh. ...

