Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA: Borussia Dortmund Reports Preliminary Figures for the First Half (H1) of the 2021/2022 Financial Year

DORTMUND, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / February 18, 2022 / In the first half (H1) of the 2021/2022 financial year (1 July 2021 - 31 December 2021), Borussia Dortmund significantly increased its consolidated total operating proceeds and consolidated net profit as compared to the first half of the previous year, due in particular to a substantial increase in net transfer income.

Consolidated revenue also rose significantly, although the pandemic-related restrictions that remained in place during the reporting period caused it to fall short of the level recorded in the first half of the 2019/2020 financial year, the last comparable half-year without any pandemic-related restrictions.

In the first half of the 2021/2022 financial year, Borussia Dortmund generated consolidated total operating proceeds (revenue plus gross transfer proceeds generated) of EUR 316.0 million (previous year: EUR 190.3 million). Borussia Dortmund's consolidated revenue was up significantly year on year at EUR 212.6 million (previous year: EUR 177.4 million).

In the first half of the year, the consolidated net profit amounted to EUR 37.5 million (previous year: loss of EUR 26.3 million). Consolidated earnings before taxes (EBT) amounted to EUR 45.2 million (previous year: EUR -26.2 million); consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) amounted to EUR 100.1 million (previous year: EUR 27.3 million).

Consolidated revenue amounted to EUR 212.6 million (previous year: EUR 177.4 million), of which EUR 13.1 million (previous year: EUR 0.6 million) from match operations, EUR 101.2 million (previous year: EUR 98.7 million) from TV marketing, EUR 62.3 million (previous year: EUR 52.3 million) from advertising, EUR 21.7 million (previous year: EUR 20.5 million) from merchandising, and EUR 14.3 million (previous year: EUR 5.3 million) from conference, catering and miscellaneous.

Net transfer income, which comprises gross transfer proceeds less residual carrying amounts and transfer costs, amounted to EUR 60.2 million (previous year: EUR 4.5 million).

The Group's personnel expenses increased by EUR 8.0 million from EUR 102.3 million to EUR 110.3 million in the first half of the financial year. Depreciation, amortisation and write-downs within the Group declined by EUR 1.6 million from EUR 52.8 million to EUR 51.2 million. The Group's other operating expenses were up EUR 11.3 million year on year from EUR 43.2 million to EUR 54.5 million.

The consolidated financial result declined by EUR 3.0 million from EUR -0.7 million to EUR -3.7 million.

Taxes on income amounted to EUR -7.7 million (previous year: EUR 0.0 million).

The above information relates to key figures from the half-yearly consolidated financial statements of Borussia Dortmund calculated in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs).

