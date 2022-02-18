Third Point Investors Ltd - Board and Shareholder Update

18 February 2022

This announcement contains inside information.

Third Point Investors Limited

(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number47161)

LEI Number: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644 Renewal Date- 02/03/2022

(The "Company")

Board and Shareholder Update

The Board of Directors of Third Point Investors Limited is pleased to announce several important developments:

Board Update

The Board is delighted to announce the following appointments, including two new Directors. Both appointments were made following a thorough selection process undertaken with the assistance of a third-party independent search consultancy.

Rupert Dorey , an independent non-executive director of the Company, will become the Company's Chairman with immediate effect;

, an independent non-executive director of the Company, will become the Company's Chairman with immediate effect; Richard Boléat has been appointed to the Board as an independent non-executive director effective 1 March 2022 , after having been nominated by the shareholders named below and vetted through the Company's independent search process; and

, after having been nominated by the shareholders named below and vetted through the Company's independent search process; and Vivien Gould has been appointed to the Board as an independent non-executive director effective 1 March 2022 following the search process referred to above.

Biographies of both new Board members are provided below.

Rupert Dorey, Chair of the Company stated:

"We are delighted with the appointments of Richard and Vivien to the Board, and we welcome the expertise and further independence that they will add."

Shareholder Update

The Board is also pleased to announce that Asset Value Investors Limited, AVI Global Trust plc, Metage Funds Limited, Global Value Fund Limited and Pinehurst Partners, L.P. have agreed to withdraw their recent requisition and refrain from taking certain other actions with respect to the Company and, therefore, no general meeting of the Company will now be convened.

All shareholders will have the opportunity to vote on all directors, in the usual way, at the next Annual General Meeting of the Company, expected to be held in July 2022.

New Director Biographies

Richard Boléat is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England & Wales, having trained with Coopers & Lybrand in Jersey and the United Kingdom. Richard led Capita Group plc's financial services client practice in Jersey until September 2007, when he left to establish Governance Partners, L.P., an independent corporate governance practice. He currently acts as Chairman of CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited and SME Credit Realisation Fund Limited, and audit committee chairman of M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc, all of which are listed on the London Stock Exchange, along with number of other substantial collective investment and investment management entities established in Jersey, the Cayman Islands and Luxembourg. Richard was previously a director of PI Power International Limited, Phaunos Timber Fund Limited and Aseana Properties Limited in the five years prior to the date of this announcement.

Vivien Gould is the Senior Independent Director at Lindsell Train Investment Trust PLC and a non-executive director of Baring Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC, Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc and National Philanthropic Trust UK. She has worked in the financial services sector since 1981. She was a founder director of River & Mercantile Investment Management Limited (1985) and served as a senior executive and Deputy Managing Director with the Group until 1994. She then worked as an independent consultant and served on the boards of a number of investment management companies, listed investment trusts, other financial companies and charitable trusts.

There are no further matters in connection with the above two new director appointments to be disclosed under Listing Rule 9.6.13.

The person responsible for this announcement is Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited, Company Secretary.

- Ends -

Press Enquiries Buchanan PR

Charles Ryland

charlesr@buchanan.uk.com

Tel: +44 (0)20 7466 5107



Henry Wilson

henryw@buchanan.uk.com

Tel: +44 (0)20 7466 5111



About Third Point Investors Limited

www.thirdpointlimited.com

Third Point Investors Limited (LSE: TPOU) was listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2007 and is a feeder fund that invests in the Third Point Offshore Fund (the Master Fund), offering investors a unique opportunity to gain direct exposure to founder Daniel S. Loeb's investment strategy. The Master Fund employs an event-driven, opportunistic strategy to invest globally across the capital structure and in diversified asset classes to optimize risk-reward through a market cycle. TPIL's portfolio is 100% aligned with the Master Fund, which is Third Point's largest hedge fund. TPIL's assets under management are currently $1.0 billion.