Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 18, 2022) - WonderFi Technologies Inc. (NEO: WNDR) (OTC Pink: WONDF ) (WKN: A3C166) (FTX: WNDR) (the "Company" or "WonderFi") today announced the appointment of John Rim as Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective February 22, 2022. WonderFi's previous CFO, Steven Krause, will continue to work with WonderFi as an advisor.

John has close to 25 years of experience as a business executive in varied finance and leadership roles across multiple industries, including the cryptocurrency industry. He previously served as Chief Financial Officer at Bitfarms Ltd. which is listed on the NASDAQ, where he led efforts to have Bitfarms become the first cryptocurrency company to have a Canadian listing approved by the Ontario Securities Commission. John helped lay the foundation for Bitfarms to become one of the largest publicly traded cryptocurrency mining companies globally.

John has also held leadership and professional roles with Brookfield Residential Property Services, Philips Electronics Ltd., PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, BMW Canada Inc. and KPMG LLP. Mr. Rim has an Honours Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Royal Military College of Canada and is a Chartered Professional Accountant. He was most recently the Chief Financial Officer at Quarterhill Inc., a publicly listed technology company, where he helped raise over $140 million of financing and execute multiple acquisitions over the past 14 months to pivot the company into the infrastructure technology industry.

"We're very pleased to welcome John to our growing team at WonderFi," commented Ben Samaroo, CEO of WonderFi. "John's background and experience in finance leadership and capital markets, as well as in the crypto industry, will be invaluable to WonderFi as we continue to grow the Company."

John Rim commented, "I am extremely excited to be joining WonderFi and having the opportunity to work with such a passionate team of founders and employees. WonderFi is incredibly well-positioned to achieve its mission to help grow adoption of digital assets. I look forward to working with the whole team in advancing this mission."

ABOUT WONDERFI

WonderFi is a leading technology company with the mission of creating better access to digital assets through compliant centralized and decentralized platforms. WonderFi has a multi-pronged business strategy which includes a high-growth consumer finance app which will serve as a trusted gateway to the new financial system, and a digital asset portfolio which consists of leading crypto and DeFi assets. WonderFi's executive team and Board of Directors have an established track record in finance and crypto, with previous experience at Amazon, Shopify, PayPal, Galaxy Digital and Hut 8. WonderFi's core team of engineers and technologists believe that everyone should have equal access to finance, and are aligned in the mission to empower people around the world to access DeFi in a simple, smart and secure way. For more information, visit www.wonder.fi.

