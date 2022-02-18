Biovica International: Nomination Committee for Biovica for the 2022 Annual General Meeting

UPPSALA, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / February 18, 2022 / Biovica International (STO:BIOVIC-B)(STO:BIOVIC.B)(FRA:9II)

The Nomination Committee prior to the 2022 Annual General Meeting will consist of three members, who shall represent the two shareholders with the highest number of shares who accept the assignment to be part of the Nomination Committee as of December 31, 2021, and the Chairman of the Board. The Nomination Committee then appoints a chairman among its members.

In accordance with the above guidelines, the Nomination Committee for the 2022 Annual General Meeting will consist of the following persons:

Anna Rylander Eklund, chair of the nomination committee, appointed by the Rylander family

Mikael Petersson, appointed by Coeli

Lars Holmqvist, Chairman of the Board

The members of the Nomination Committee together represent approximately 27 percent of the shares and 40 percent of the votes in the company as of December 31, 2021.

The Nomination Committee's overall responsibility is to submit proposals regarding the Chairman at the Annual General Meeting, election and remuneration of Board members, election and remuneration of the auditor, as well as principles for the appointment of the Nomination Committee and instructions for the Nomination Committee.

Shareholders who wish to submit proposals to the company's nomination committee can do so via e-mail to ir@biovica.com or by letter to the address: Biovica International AB, Att: The Nomination Committee, Dag Hammarskjölds väg 54B, 752 37 Uppsala.

The Annual General Meeting of Biovica International AB will be held on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 in Uppsala.

Contact

Anders Rylander, CEO

Phone: +46-18-444 48 35

E-mail: anders.rylander@biovica.com

Biovica - Treatment decisions with greater confidence

Biovica develops and commercializes blood-based biomarker assays to evaluate efficacy of cancer treatments. Biovica's assay DiviTum® measure cell proliferation by detecting a biomarker in the blood stream. The assay has successfully demonstrated its capabilities to early evaluate therapy effectiveness in several clinical trials. The first application for DiviTum is monitoring of treatment for patients with metastatic breast cancer. Biovica's vision is that all cancer patients will get an optimal treatment from day one. Biovica collaborates with world-leading cancer institutes and pharmaceutical companies. DiviTum is CE-marked and registered with the Swedish Medical Products Agency. Biovica's shares are traded on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market (BIOVIC B). FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser, info@fnca.se, +46 8 528 00 399. For more information please visit: www.biovica.com.

Attachments

Nomination Committee for Biovica for the 2022 Annual General Meeting

SOURCE: Biovica International

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/689453/Nomination-Committee-for-Biovica-for-the-2022-Annual-General-Meeting