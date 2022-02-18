Microsmallcap.com: More Companies Get Into the Mix of Converting Harmful Waste Into Revenue

FN Media Group Presents Microsmallcap.com Market Commentary

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A number of companies around the world are creating innovative ideas to combat climate change. On, a Swiss sports brand, has launched a sustainability initiative that uses carbon emissions to create a durable material for running shoes. Other companies like LG Innotek are reducing their carbon footprint by depositing zero waste into landfills. As investors look for companies that keep environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles at the forefront of their businesses, companies are working to ensure their products, services, and processes are geared toward reducing emissions and helping create a "circular economy," where products have more than one life and they are used for other purposes. Companies like Northstar Clean Technologies, Inc. (TSXV:ROOF) (OTCQB:ROOOF), GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) (TSX:GFL), Waste Connections Inc. (NYSE:WCN), Clean Harbors Inc. (NYSE:CLH), and Covanta Holding Corp. (NYSE:CVA) are developing new technologies and products that put the environment and the circular economy first, while maintaining a strong focus on generating shareholder value. These groundbreaking companies are turning waste into revenue.

Many investors have turned their attention to companies such as Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. (TSXV:ROOF) (OTCQB:ROOOF), a company focused on the recovery and reuse of single-use asphalt shingles to produce liquid asphalt, fiber and sand while diverting waste shingles from landfills.

On February 17, Northstar Clean Technologies announced that it has initiated steady-state production at Empower Facility, its fully-built shingle reprocessing plant in Delta, British Columbia, to process discarded single-use asphalt shingles into liquid asphalt, fiber and aggregate. These products can thus re-enter the economy instead of being sent to landfill. The company currently produces "green asphalt" to the design specifications of the Empower facility.

We are thrilled to have finally entered this critical stage of our Company's development. Critically, this technology is the foundation for our ongoing independent engineering design study for our future scale up facilities," said Northstar Clean Technologies President and CEO Aidan Mills.

"Our objective is to maximize the applicability of what we believe is the "greenest" asphalt in North America. In delivering this, we will be in the unique position where our reprocessing of asphalt shingles could not only divert approximately 40,000 tonnes of shingles per annum per facility currently sent to landfill, but these products can be applied in numerous markets. We believe we now have a sustainable, proven solution that can help solve North America's asphalt waste problem," he added.

Northstar has launched a steady-state production plan which is expected to deliver asphalt shingle throughput of 10-20 tonnes per day up to 4-5 days per week. The two main output products (liquid asphalt and aggregate) precisely meets the company's end product specification objectives. The production of specification products has enabled the company to deliver samples of its "green asphalt" and aggregates to several industry partners and potential customers for detailed technical analysis.

Since October 2021, Northstar has been implementing the changes identified by the unit-by-unit commissioning of the company's proprietary BEST process. This commissioning process, combined with the steady-state production ramp-up, provided a clear roadmap for targeted commercial production levels at 50-75 tpd.

Northstar is hosting site visits for industry stakeholders, investors, media and government agencies at the Empower facility in February and March 2022 to showcase its operating process and technology.

To learn more about Northstar Clean Technologies, Inc. (TSXV:ROOF) (OTCQB:ROOOF), click here .

Generating Revenue While Keeping the World Clean

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) (TSX:GFL) offers a comprehensive line of non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation and liquid waste management services through its platform of facilities in Canada and the US. GFL reported fourth quarter results with revenue of $1.54 billion, an increase of 24.6% YoY. Full year revenue increased 31.7% to $5.53 billion. The company also has positive forward guidance with full-year 2022 revenue estimated to be between $6.27 billion and $6.37 billion.

Waste Connections Inc. (NYSE:WCN) provides waste collection, transfer and disposal services and resource recovery through recycling and renewable fuel generation. Waste Connections recently reported solid execution, accelerating solid waste price growth and continued strength in both resource recovery values and acquisition activity, again driving excellent results and raising the outlook for the remainder of the year. In the third quarter, the company reported revenues of $1.597 billion, an increase of 14.9% year-over-year, exceeding expectations as it continues to be a leader in resource recovery.

Clean Harbors Inc. (NYSE:CLH) provides services such as hazardous waste management, emergency spill response, industrial cleanup and maintenance, and recycling services. Clean Harbors announced that it had closed a $1.25 billion all-cash acquisition of HydroChemPSC, a leading provider of industrial cleaning, specialty maintenance, and utilities services. HPC has more than 5,000 employees and 240 service locations throughout the U.S., estimating that it would generate revenues of about $744 million. For Clean Harbors, expected cost synergies of $40 million from eliminating redundant corporate expenses, and capturing multiple new efficiencies could boost the company's balance sheet.

Covanta Holding Corp. (NYSE:CVA) is a sustainable waste and energy solutions provider with a vast network of modern Waste-to-Energy facilities that safely convert approximately 21 million tons of waste from cities and businesses into clean, renewable electricity to power one million homes and recycle 600,000 tons of metal annually. Covanta announced on February 3, 2022 that it had extended its public-private partnership with the Lee County Solid Waste Resource Recovery Facility through to 2031. The long-standing partnership dates back 20 years, and the original contract was set to expire in 2024.

The circular economy is so much more than just recycling. It is the idea that what we use can be reused, and more efficiently every single time. Companies like Northstar Clean Technologies and its asphalt recovery technology are cleaning up the world through strong business operations for a better world.

