Business Warrior Corporation: Business Warrior Announces Update on Audit

Operational improvements increase scalability and build corporate strategy
PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / February 18, 2022 / Business Warrior Corp. (OTC PINK:BZWR), the source for small businesses in America to get more customers, is today providing an update on its progress toward becoming a fully reporting company and highlighting initiatives to help the Company scale its operations.
In conjunction with its ongoing audit, Business Warrior has identified shares that were not reflected by the transfer agent. This has been updated and the accurate number of outstanding shares is now shown on OTC Markets.
