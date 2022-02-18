Business Warrior Corporation: Business Warrior Announces Update on Audit

Operational improvements increase scalability and build corporate strategy

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / February 18, 2022 / Business Warrior Corp. (OTC PINK:BZWR), the source for small businesses in America to get more customers, is today providing an update on its progress toward becoming a fully reporting company and highlighting initiatives to help the Company scale its operations.

In conjunction with its ongoing audit, Business Warrior has identified shares that were not reflected by the transfer agent. This has been updated and the accurate number of outstanding shares is now shown on OTC Markets.

The shares represent private investments into the Company, a small debt exchange and employee bonuses. These transactions were properly recorded in the Company's previous financial statements and Disclosure Statements; additionally, they are restricted and do not affect Business Warrior's float.

"As a result of this finding, we have implemented new processes to ensure that all transactions are recorded in real-time and confirmed with the transfer agent," states CEO Rhett Doolittle. "Overall, this audit process has helped to strengthen our internal operations and to identify new initiatives that support continued corporate growth."

Throughout the audit process, Business Warrior has initiated several steps to improve its operations and scalability, including:

Hired a Controller to give us better financial visibility and future projections

Completed internal projects to improve the Company's Customer Relationship Management (CRM) system, which leads to a more robust and premium customer experience

Hired a full-time underwriter for the Business Warrior Funding solution

Hired additional administrative support with specific emphasis on legal and stock issuance matters

About Business Warrior

Business Warrior is the source for small businesses in America to enhance their brand and boost marketing results. The Business Warrior software takes a holistic view of a business's online reputation, listings, website search results and social media. Predictive algorithms are utilized to recommend the most imperative actions needed to drive new customers, positively impact daily operations and improve profitability. For more information, please visit BusinessWarrior.com.

