Stratview Research: Stratview Launches Reports on Air Quality, Pipeline, and Structural Health Monitoring (SHM) Systems Market, Presents Industry Analysis and Forecasts up to 2026

Global sales figures for all the three markets: Air Quality Monitoring System Market, Pipeline Monitoring System Market, and Structural Health Monitoring (SHM) Systems Market are expected to grow at strong CAGR of >5.5% during the forecast period.

RAIPUR, India, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm, has launched reports on Air Quality Monitoring System Market, Pipeline Monitoring System Market, and Structural Health Monitoring (SHM) Systems Market.

The reports provide an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.

Key Market Insights

Air Quality Monitoring System Market Insights:

Air quality monitoring system market to witness a healthy CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. The growing demand for air quality monitoring system is mainly due to supportive government regulations for effective air pollution monitoring and control.

Contact us to get free sample of air quality monitoring system market: https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/883/air-quality-monitoring-system-market.htmlform

In terms of regions, North America is estimated to be the largest, whereas Asia-Pacific is likely to be the fastest-growing air quality monitoring system market during the forecast period.

Stringent regulations in the US regarding air quality monitoring and control is contributing to the North American market.

China and India are the major countries of the Asia-Pacific region offering high growth opportunities during the forecast period.

Pipeline Monitoring System Market Insights:

Pipeline monitoring system market is likely to witness an impressive CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. The prime factor that is contributing to the demand for pipeline monitoring system is the increasing number of oil & gas leakages during the production process.

Contact us to get free sample of pipeline monitoring system market: https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/1317/pipeline-monitoring-system-market.htmlform

In terms of regions, North America is estimated to be the largest market for pipeline monitoring systems during the forecast period.

On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow with a lucrative CAGR on account of the rapid construction of new pipelines in developing nations of the region, with China and India as the major growth engines.

Structural Health Monitoring (SHM) Systems Market Insights:

The Structural Health Monitoring (SHM) Systems Market to grow at a CAGR of over 7.4% during the forecast period.

The market is mainly driven by the automation and standardization in maintenance & repair of civil infrastructure in the post-COVID-10 period, and rising capital investments in structural health monitoring across various countries in the world.

In addition to this, stringent government regulations regarding the sustainability of structures, loss of capital and lives due to catastrophic failure of building infrastructure in the past years, and declining cost of SHM systems, further augment the market growth.

Contact us to get free sample of structural health monitoring systems market: https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/1792/structural-health-monitoring-(SHM)-systems-market.htmlform

By region, the North American market witnessed the highest market share in 2020 and is projected to grow at a robust CAGR during the review period.

This can be attributed to rapidly aging infrastructures such as dams, buildings, bridges, and tunnels in the region which is stirring up the demand for structural health monitoring systems.

Thus, to improve structural lifespan and enhance public safety, the installation of these systems is needed, which further boosts regional growth.

What deliverables will you get in these reports?

- In-depth analysis of the Market

- Detailed market segmentation.

- Competitive-landscape analysis.

- Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

- Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

- Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

- Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

- Geographical presence of the key players.

For specific requirements, please write to us: https://www.stratviewresearch.com/contact

About us -

Stratview Research is a global market research firm that offers reliable market reports, market entry strategies, strategic growth consulting, and more. The market experts compile high-quality market information to help users obtain granular level clarity on current business trends and expected future developments. Stratview Research also offers customisation of the reports. Reach out to the analysts to customize the given report according to your priority/requirement.

Stratview Research has also launched 'Composights', an online portal that offers free thought leadership reports, whitepapers, market report synopsis, and much more for Composites and allied industries, worth US$ 20,000 every year.

Click here to sign up (No costs involved): https://www.stratviewresearch.com/composights/sign-in

Connect with the team at -

Stratview Research

E-mail: sales@stratviewresearch.com

Direct: +1-313-307-4176

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660595/Stratview_Research_Logo.jpg