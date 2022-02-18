Stratview Research: Stratview Launches Multiple Reports and Database Related to Global Pressure Vessels Market

- Global Pressure Vessels Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.9% during 2021-2026 and reach US$ 8.8 Billion in 2026, reports Stratview Research.

RAIPUR, India, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the Pressure Vessel Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

Following is the list of reports in the Pressure Vessels Industry offered by Stratview Research:

What are the Top Market Drivers?

Pressure Vessel Market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

The price of gasoline has been soaring, creating a greater demand for vehicles.

Increasing demand for natural gas-powered vehicles across regions.

Increased demand for automobiles with alternative fueling options and large requirements of gases.

The report also includes growth rate estimates based upon the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth in Global Pressure Vessel Market?

Asia-Pacific is expected to remain the largest as well as the fastest-growing market for pressure vessels during the forecast period.

A huge fleet of passenger cars and M&HCVs paired with an increased demand for automobiles with alternative fueling options and large requirements of gases for power generation to fulfill the needs of the region's developing industrial, commercial, and residential sectors are some of the fundamental drivers of the region's exceptional growth.

Increased R&D investments and more attention from governments are further benefiting the pressure vessel market significantly.

COVID-19 Impact on the Pressure Vessel Market

COVID-19 has put an instant halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed few key players and discussed company profiles of below-given players -

Hexagon Composites

Worthington Industries, Inc.

Beijing Tianhai Industry Co., Ltd.

Luxfer Holdings PLC

Cylinders Holding a.s.

Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd.

Faber Industries SPA

Norris Cylinder (A TriMas Company)

Catalina Cylinders

Iljin Composites

Sinoma Science & Technology Co., Ltd.

Shenyang Gas Cylinder Safety Technology Co., Ltd

Grupo Mat

The reports cover the market share analysis, profiling, and landscaping of 5-10 leading players of the market, depending upon the market concentration.

The competitive landscape covers:

Market share analysis

Product & Service mapping

Geographical presence and dominance

Strategic alliances

Product launches

Other profiling parameters

