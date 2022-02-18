DGAP-News: Schlegel Ventures GmbH / Key word(s): Product Launch

Metaverse Pioneer Frahm is launching NFT Framing App



18.02.2022 / 16:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



LONDON, February 18, 2022 - Metaverse framing studio, Frahm, just announced the public launch of its Framing App. This represents a major milestone in its journey to elevate the display of NFT art and create the Metaverse frame stack. This app release comes at a time when many collectors are spending large amounts of capital on NFT art, and want a space which reflects that value. Frames are intrinsic to the traditional art world, but not to the Metaverse, and the team at Frahm is hoping to change this. With its Framing App, Frahm enables creators, collectors and galleries to frame their favourite NFTs. The Framing App allows users to merge NFT art with a frame NFT, showcasing the increase in aesthetic appeal with the use of a frame. In this process, new high-resolution, Metaverse-ready 2D and 3D models are generated. Global investment bank, Goldman Sachs, recently predicted the Metaverse could be an $8 trillion opportunity. Several others have also predicted that the Metaverse market will run into the trillions of dollars. Following the exponential growth of the NFT art market, Frahm believes that the market for frame NFTs in the Metaverse will support significant volumes. In the upcoming Frahm Genesis Drop, the first Frahm NFTs will be available to the public. A limited supply of unique frame NFTs created by the established generative artist, Lucas Swick, will be available to participants. Each Genesis Drop frame NFT will be a piece of digital art, tokenized as an ERC-721 token on the Ethereum blockchain. A promo video is available for those that want to learn more about the drop.

The Frahm team consists of established professionals from different domains including a generative artist, gallery owners, full-stack developers, product managers and designers. This mix of core capabilities differentiates Frahm in building towards its vision of framing NFTs in the Metaverse. Frahm is a studio building the worlds' leading platform to create, collect and experience framed NFT art. The mission of Frahm is to enhance the display of NFT art by giving creators, collectors and galleries the frames they deserve. Media Contact:



Artus Van Frahm

20-22 Wenlock Road, London, England, N1 7GU

artus@frahm.art

18.02.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

