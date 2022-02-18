Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 18.02.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 668 internationalen Medien
BUY! 688% Kurspotential? Das übersehene "Elektropferd" für Ihr Depot?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
18.02.2022 | 16:34
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Submission of Documents

BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Submission of Documents

PR Newswire

London, February 18

BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust plc
(LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)

Documents available for viewing

Copies of the following documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism:

  • Annual Report and Financial Statements (year ended 31 October 2021)
  • Form of Proxy relating to the Company's Annual General Meeting

These documents will shortly be available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

The Annual Report for the year ended 31 October 2021 may also be viewed at:

https://www.blackrock.com/uk/individual/literature/annual-report/blackrock-sustainable-american-income-trust-plc-annual-report.pdf

Enquiries:
Sarah Beynsberger
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Secretary
Telephone: 0207 743 2639

18 February 2022

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.