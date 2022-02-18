The tender was launched by local utility Cote d'Ivoire Energies. The 20 MW will be located on a water reservoir at the Kossou dam, in the center of Ivory Coast.From pv magazine France Ivory Coast's state-owned energy company Côte d'Ivoire Energies (CI-Energies) has launched a tender for the construction of a floating solar power plant and the associated transmission network. The 20 MWp will be located on the retention lake of the Kossou dam, in the center of Ivory Coast. Interested developers will have time until March 29 to submit their bids. The project is being financed by French Development ...

