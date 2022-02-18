Kin Communications: Asphalt Shingles Market Projected to Reach US$1.85 Billion by 2027 According to Kinvestor Report

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 18, 2022 / The latest Kinvestor Research Report on the liquid asphalt industry covers the history and uses of asphalt, analysis of current market data, and an outlook for the future of the industry. The report includes a projected 3.7% CAGR from 2021 to 2027 for the market, estimating an industry value of US$1.85 billion by 2027.

Background

Liquid asphalt, also called 'asphalt cement' or 'asphalt binder' in Europe and North America, is a highly viscous liquid derived from petroleum. It can be found in natural deposits or be manufactured as a refined product.

Liquid asphalt that is derived from a refined product is manufactured in three distinct methods:

The blending method - asphalt is blended with cutback (a solvent from petroleum)

The heating method - takes place in asphalt cement plants. The finished product is asphalt cement which is also known as asphalt binding

The emulsification process - also known as the water suspension method, liquid asphalt cement is dispersed in a large volume of water with an emulsifying agent

Uses of Liquid Asphalt

The report outlines three main uses for liquid asphalt:

Municipal - town or city owned. Can be funnelled down to streets, alleyways, potholes, etc.

Residential - owned by private homeowners - e.g., driveways

Commercial - business owned, used for parking lots, sports courts, etc.

Single Use Asphalt Shingles

Demand for asphalt binder in North America is currently highest for interstate highways and roofing, with 88% of the material acquired by end-users used for pavement.

Asphalt shingles, while not as long-lasting as their roofing alternatives, are the most cost-effective option and the material of choice for 75% of North American homes.

Market Outlook

As of 2020, the worldwide demand for asphalt was an estimated 143 million metric tonnes. At a forecasted CAGR of 3.6%, demand is expected to reach 174 million metric tonnes by 2025.

In Canada, the market for asphalt shingles is projected to reach US$1.85 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 3.7% from 2021-2027.

Major Market Participants by Segment

Raw material suppliers

Chevron Corporation

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Bitumen manufacturers

Indian Oil Corporation

PetroChina Company Ltd.

Distributors/traders

BitChem Asphalt Technologies Ltd.

GP Petroleums Ltd.

Mixing/processing plants

Ooms India

AIMIX Group

End-users

Gammon India Ltd.

SAMWOH Corporation

Additional Report Highlights

Pricing history

Demand for liquid asphalt

Yearly usage

