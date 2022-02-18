DJ Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Dividend Declaration

Rights & Issues Investment Trust plc

("the Company")

ANNOUNCEMENT OF FINAL DIVIDEND

18th February 2022

The Board of Rights & Issues Investment Trust plc is pleased to announce that, subject to approval by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on 24th March 2022, a final dividend in respect of the financial year ended 31st December 2021 of 24.0 pence per Ordinary share has been declared by the Directors. The final dividend is expected to be payable on Thursday 31st March 2022 to holders of Ordinary shares on the register at the close of business on 4th March 2022 (ex-dividend date is 3rd March 2022).

Enquiries:

Maitland Administration Services Limited

Email: cosec@maitlandgroup.com

