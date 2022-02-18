Anzeige
18.02.2022
Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (RIII) Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Dividend Declaration 18-Feb-2022 / 18:16 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rights & Issues Investment Trust plc

("the Company")

LEI: 2138002AWAM93Z6BP574

ANNOUNCEMENT OF FINAL DIVIDEND

18th February 2022

The Board of Rights & Issues Investment Trust plc is pleased to announce that, subject to approval by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on 24th March 2022, a final dividend in respect of the financial year ended 31st December 2021 of 24.0 pence per Ordinary share has been declared by the Directors. The final dividend is expected to be payable on Thursday 31st March 2022 to holders of Ordinary shares on the register at the close of business on 4th March 2022 (ex-dividend date is 3rd March 2022).

Enquiries:

Maitland Administration Services Limited

Email: cosec@maitlandgroup.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB0007392078 
Category Code: DIV 
TIDM:      RIII 
LEI Code:    2138002AWAM93Z6BP574 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  144124 
EQS News ID:  1283901 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1283901&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 18, 2022 13:16 ET (18:16 GMT)

