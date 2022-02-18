- (PLX AI) - Intrum proposes that Magnus Lindquist is elected Chair.
|21:10
|Intrum to Nominate Lindquist as New Chairman
|21:06
|Intrum's Nomination Committee proposes New Chair of the Board
|Mo
|Intrum: Cutting down on gifts or going into debt for Valentine's Day - Europeans' attitudes differ
|STOCKHOLM, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Millennials are more likely to take on debt to buy presents to their partner than their Boomer parents, but how does it differ between countries?...
|08.02.
|Intrum announces collections and recoveries partnership with Sainsbury's Bank
|27.01.
|Intrum AB - Year-end announcement 2021
|STOCKHOLM, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --
Seasonally strong fourth quarter, business activity not impacted by Omicro Continued positive economic sentiment, despite inflationary...
