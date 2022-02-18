- (PLX AI) - American Airlines reducing summer schedule.
- • American Airlines says reducing flying due to Boeing's continued inability to deliver our 787-8 aircraft
- • American Airlines now expect to receive only 10 787-8s this year instead of 13
- • American Airlines still have tremendous confidence in the aircraft and will continue to work with Boeing on their delivery
- • American Airlines says Boeing will compensate us for their inability to deliver the aircraft
