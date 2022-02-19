Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 18, 2022) - Jon Marsella, Chief Executive Officer and a director of Jasper Commerce Inc. (formerly SaaSquatch Capital Corp.) (the "Company") announces that he has filed an early warning report (the "Early Warning Report") under National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues in connection with the closing of the qualifying transaction (the "Qualifying Transaction") (as defined by Policy 2.4 of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV")) announced by the Company on February 16, 2022, pursuant to which the Company acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Jasper Interactive Studios Inc. in exchange for the issuance of common shares of the Company by way of three-cornered amalgamation.

Upon completion of the Qualifying Transaction, the Company had a total of 58,079,619 common shares (the "Common Shares") issued and outstanding on a non-diluted basis. As part of the Qualifying Transaction, Mr. Marsella acquired ownership and direction or control, directly and indirectly, over an aggregate 13,454,042 Common Shares, representing 23.2% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Company.

Prior to the completion of the Qualifying Transaction, Mr. Marsella did not, directly or indirectly, own any securities of the Company. Mr. Marsella does not currently have any plans to acquire or dispose of additional securities of the Company. However, Mr. Marsella may acquire additional securities of the Company, dispose of some or all of the existing or additional securities he holds or will hold, or may continue to hold his current position, depending on market conditions and other relevant factors.

A copy of the Early Warning Report filed by Mr. Marsella will be available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

