Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 18, 2022) - Meteor Capital Inc. ("Meteor"), a private corporation owned and/or controlled by Gerald Hurlow, a director of Jasper Commerce Inc. (formerly SaaSquatch Capital Corp.) (the "Company") announces that it has filed an early warning report (the "Early Warning Report") under National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues in connection with the closing of the qualifying transaction (the "Qualifying Transaction") (as defined by Policy 2.4 of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV")) announced by the Company on February 16, 2022, pursuant to which the Company acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Jasper Interactive Studios Inc. in exchange for the issuance of common shares of the Company by way of three-cornered amalgamation.

Upon completion of the Qualifying Transaction, the Company had a total of 58,079,619 common shares (the "Common Shares") issued and outstanding on a non-diluted basis. As part of the Qualifying Transaction, Meteor acquired ownership and direction or control, over an aggregate 4,555,894 Common Shares, representing 7.7% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Issuer, as well as 2,345,077 share purchase warrants (the "Warrants"), each exercisable into one Common Shares of the Issuer, and 104,613 stock options (the "Options", together with the Warrants, collectively the "Exercisable Securities"), each exercisable into one Common Share of the Issuer), being an aggregate 7,005,584 Common Shares and representing 11.6% of all of the issue issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Issuer, assuming the exercise of all Exercisable Securities.

Prior to the completion of the Qualifying Transaction, Meteor did not, directly or indirectly, own any securities of the Company. Meteor does not currently have any plans to acquire or dispose of additional securities of the Company. However, Meteor may acquire additional securities of the Company, dispose of some or all of the existing or additional securities Meteor holds or will hold, or may continue to hold Meteor's current position, depending on market conditions and other relevant factors.

A copy of the Early Warning Report filed by Meteor will be available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

