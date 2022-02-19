Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2022) - Skychain Technologies Inc. (TSXV: SCT) (OTCQB: SKTCF) ("Skychain" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has appointed new management at its subsidiary companies. Effective February 8, 2022,

John Yang, Chief Strategy Officer of the Company has been appointed a director of Miningsky Technology Ltd. ("Miningsky"), Miningsky Technologies (Manitoba) Inc. ("Miningsky Manitoba") and Skyrendering Technologies Inc. ("Skyrendering"), as well as the President of Miningsky and Skyrendering; and Fred Jung, a director of the Company, has been appointed President of Miningsky Manitoba.

Effective February 16, 2022, Bill Zhang has resigned as a director of the Company. Mr. Zhang no longer holds any offices or directorships with the Company or any of its subsidiaries.

About Skychain Technologies Inc.

Skychain Technologies Inc. is a Vancouver based company providing blockchain infrastructure and valued added services. To learn more, visit skychaintechnologiesinc.com.

