Samstag, 19.02.2022
Fliegt jetzt der Deckel weg?
WKN: A2QA4C ISIN: CA87618P2044 Ticker-Symbol: 7TK 
Frankfurt
18.02.22
20:29 Uhr
0,044 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
19.02.2022 | 17:08
58 Leser
Tarku Resources ltd: Tarku Announces the Grant of Stock Options

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / February 19, 2022 / Tarku Resources Ltd (TSXV:TKU)(FRA:7TK)(OTCQB:TRKUF) (the "Company" or "Tarku") announces that the board of directors has approved the grant of 1,500,000 stock options ("Options") pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan. The options, which were granted to directors and officers of the Company, are exercisable at a price of $0.10 per share. If not exercised, the Options will expire on February 16, 2027, subject to earlier expiration in accordance with the Stock Option Plan and the applicable policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Tarku Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: TKU - FRA: 7TK - OTCBQ: TRKUF)

Tarku is an exploration company focused on new discoveries in favourable mining jurisdictions such as Quebec and Arizona. In Quebec, Tarku owns 100% of the " Three A 's" exploration projects, (Apollo, Admiral and Atlas Projects), in the Matagami Greenstone Belt, which has been interpreted by management as the eastern extension of the Detour Belt, and which has seen recent exploration successes by Midland Exploration Inc., Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd., Probe Metals Inc. In Arizona, in the Tombstone District, Tarku owns the option to acquire 75% on 20km 2 in the Silver Strike Project.

On behalf of Tarku Resources Ltd

Julien Davy,
President and CEO

Tarku Contact Information :
Email: investors@tarkuresources.com
Website: www.tarkuresources.com

Please follow @TarkuResources on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and activities to vary materially from targeted results and planning. Such risks and uncertainties include those described in Tarku's periodic reports including the annual report or in the filings made by Tarku from time to time with securities regulatory authorities.

SOURCE: Tarku Resources ltd



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/689582/Tarku-Announces-the-Grant-of-Stock-Options

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
