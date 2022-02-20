London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - February 20, 2022) - ONSTON, a blockchain-based multi-metaverse platform, has listed on both Gate.io and Kucoin exchanges under the trading pair ONSTON/USDT on Feb 18, at 10 am. UTC.

ONSTON is a decentralized Multi-metaverse project that provides a blockchain-based multi-metaverse platform that aims to build a platform that integrates game, entertainment, life, and culture services to all industries within the ONSTON metaverse.

By connecting NFTs to the ONSTON Metaverse ecosystem, users can engage in various ONSTON Metaverse activities to earn rewards.

ONSTON team plans to provide an advanced user experience by combining it with games based on VR (Virtual Reality), AR (Augmented Reality), and facial recognition technology which gives a variety of content options for users to enjoy.

At ONSTON, they believe that this ONSTON metaverse will change the current perception of the metaverse which will lead the values of the project to sky-rocket further. However, ONSTON offers users more stable and advanced services than the mere speculative value of the token.

The ONSTON token gives users access to use all the services within the ONSTON ecosystem, reduced fees on the platform, P2E, and rewards.

In addition to its current service, ONSTON issued its token on both Polygon and Avalanche mainnets as part of its partnerships and Gate.io supports deposits for all mainnets.

To celebrate the listing of ONSTON, Kucoin and Gate.io are holding listing events. The event details could be seen on the event page of the official website of each exchange.

Through the partnership with Gate.io and Kucoin, ONSTON will get the full support to grow in the metaverse industry and the development of its platform.

About Gate.io

Gate.io is one of the oldest crypto-to-crypto exchanges from China operating since 2013. After being rebranded to Gate.io in 2017, it is one of the fastest-growing crypto platforms with a leading Initial Exchange Offering (IEO) platform, numerous cryptocurrencies, margin trading with leverage, and other advanced financial services like margin lending or borrowing.

About Kucoin

Launched back in 2017, KuCoin is a global crypto exchange that provides many trading options to its six million users. These include spot, margin, futures, and P2P trading, along with lending, and staking. KuCoin claims to offer the most advanced level of security and a selection of nearly 400 cryptocurrencies. Despite its variety of features, it is a beginner-friendly exchange, with a sleek and easy-to-use interface. The exchange also charges some of the lowest fees in the crypto industry.

About ONSTON

ONSTON is a connection that connects or extends the ONSTON METAVERSE (Metaverse) community. ONSTON creates the METAVERSE Platform and METAVERSE Marketplace, a revolutionary virtual reality metaverse ecosystem powered by blockchain technology, and connects VR/AR devices to create a 3D virtual environment. ONSTON is not simply providing a gaming service but also provides users with their living environments.

