- (PLX AI) - Credit Suisse says strongly rejects the allegations and insinuations about the bank's purported business practices.
- • Credit Suisse says has reviewed a large volume of accounts potentially associated with the matters raised
- • Credit Suisse says 90% of the reviewed accounts are today closed or were in the process of closure
- • Credit Suisse takes this latter allegation very seriously and will continue with investigations with an internal task force including specialist external experts
- • Credit Suisse says we have robust data protection and data leakage prevention controls in place
- • Credit Suisse has taken a series of significant additional measures over the last decade including considerable further investments in combating financial crime
