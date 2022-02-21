Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 20, 2022) - Fujisawa Toyama Group has officially announced the promotion of Mr. Ara Shoyo from Senior Recruitment Manager to Director of Recruitment.

"This is a logical step for our recruitment division. Through his years of experience in recruitment, Ara has cultivated a deep knowledge of the financial services market, the talent available to us, and the challenges we face when securing and onboarding new staff members. Ara has been a key member of our recruitment team for years, he has tailored a recruitment solution that consistently delivers, and we are delighted to hand him the challenging task of growing and sustaining our teams now and into the future," said Yamashina Kata, Chief Executive Officer at Fujisawa Toyama Group.

Ara will oversee all recruitment-related tasks from the Sales & Trading office in Toronto as the company looks to expand its retail trading at Fujisawa Toyama Group, including the implementation of his innovative new-hire program, onboarding processes, training initiatives, employee benefits program, administration requirements, and more.

"I am delighted with my new role and will remain committed to sustaining an active corporate culture, retaining and nurturing talented individuals as they progress through their careers within our teams," said Ara Shoyo of his recent promotion.

Fujisawa Toyama Group employs over 160 highly skilled experts with diverse backgrounds and experience in many fields - financial and otherwise. The company is committed to the wellbeing of its employees and their families, providing a range of benefits and encouraging continual learning to help its team members become the best people they can be.

Every year, Fujisawa Toyama Group aims to recruit new staff from various backgrounds, including graduates and experienced professionals with knowledge in other areas such as banking or economics. The company is always looking for the best talent and believes that diversity is critical to its continued success.

About Fujisawa Toyama Group

As an independent financial services company, we work with worldwide clients to discover what their financial goals are - putting strategies together to ensure these goals can be reached. Fujisawa Toyama Group's wealth advisors are experienced professionals who know how markets behave and will help you identify your risk profile so that you can make more informed decisions about both your short-term needs as well as long-term objectives.

Website: https://ftgfinancial.com

Sebastian Warner, Head of Investment Analysis

Email: sebastian.warner@ftgfinancial.com

Tele: +1 647 493 9480

Addr: 199 Bay Street, Toronto, Ontario, M5L 1L5, Canada.

