Newpoint Financial Group Expands Board Of Directors Appointing HH Sheika Salama Bint Sultan Bin Zayed Al Nahyan

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2022 / NFG SARL ("NFG"), a global diversified investment holding company focused on insurance and finance announced today that its Board of Directors has unanimously voted to increase the number of Directors to a total of six and the appointment of Her Highness Sheikha Salama Bint Sultan Bin Zayed Al Nahyan as a Director and the Non-Executive Chairperson. Her Highness Sheikha Salama is based in Abu Dhabi and serves as Chairperson of Two S Holding, a family office backed private investment firm and holds investments in multiple private and public global companies.

Her Highness Sheikha Salama is a member of the Al Nahyan ruling family of Abu Dhabi. She is the daughter of Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan who previously served as Deputy Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and granddaughter of His Excellency Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan who is highly regarded as the founding father of the United Arab Emirates.

Keith D. Beekmeyer, Chief Executive Officer of NFG "It is with great honor that I and the rest of the Board of Directors welcome Her Highness Sheikha Salama to our Board of Directors and to serve as the Non-Executive Chairman of the board."

Her Highness Sheikha Salama said "I look forward to contributing to the growth of NFG Sarl and its group of companies. I have admired its leadership and through the diligence and tenacity by which the company has experienced unprecedented growth during the global pandemic and look forward to contributing to the future endeavors."

ABOUT NFG SARL

NFG SARL Geneva, is a global diversified investment holding company focused insurance and finance operating across multiple business units including insurance, reinsurance, insurance services, specialty risk and finance, asset management and banking with operations located throughout Europe, United States and Africa. For more information, please visit our website at: www.nfgsarl.ch

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

