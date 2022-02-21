Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 08/2022

Tallinn, Estonia, 2022-02-21 08:00 CET -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.02.2022 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 30.04.2022 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.02.2022 - PRFoods PRF1T Extraordinary TLN 25.02.2022 General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.02.2022 Frigate FRGTE Extraordinary RIG General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.02.2022 - Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs Interim report, 12 RIG 25.02.2022 LJM months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.02.2022 Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern Investors event TLN Horizon Capital NHC -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.02.2022 NEO Finance NEOFI Capital increase VLN ex-date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.02.2022 Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern Dividend payment TLN Horizon Capital NHCBHFFT date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.02.2022 Ekspress Grupp EEG1T Interim report, 12 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.02.2022 Tallink Grupp TAL1T Interim report, 12 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.02.2022 Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp TKM1T Audited annual TLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.02.2022 Tallink Grupp TAL1T Investors event TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.02.2022 NEO Finance NEOFI Capital increase VLN record date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.02.2022 Latvijas Gaze GZE1R Interim report, 12 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.02.2022 Hepsor HPR1T Interim report, 12 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.02.2022 Harju Elekter HAE1T Interim report, 12 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.02.2022 Valsts Kase / Treasury of Latvia Government RIG LVGA000031A securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.02.2022 Trading holiday TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.02.2022 - Attistibas finanšu institucija Interim report, 12 RIG 28.02.2022 Altum ALTM months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.02.2022 Klaipedos nafta KNF1L Extraordinary VLN General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.02.2022 DelfinGroup DGR Interim report, 12 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.02.2022 Grigeo GRG1L Interim report, 12 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.02.2022 PRFoods PRFB062525A Notice on General TLN meeting For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de