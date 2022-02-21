Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 08/2022

Tallinn, Estonia, 2022-02-21 08:00 CET -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.02.2022 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 30.04.2022 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.02.2022 - PRFoods PRF1T Extraordinary TLN 25.02.2022 General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.02.2022 Frigate FRGTE Extraordinary RIG General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.02.2022 - Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs Interim report, 12 RIG 25.02.2022 LJM months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.02.2022 Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern Investors event TLN Horizon Capital NHC -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.02.2022 NEO Finance NEOFI Capital increase VLN ex-date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.02.2022 Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern Dividend payment TLN Horizon Capital NHCBHFFT date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.02.2022 Ekspress Grupp EEG1T Interim report, 12 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.02.2022 Tallink Grupp TAL1T Interim report, 12 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.02.2022 Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp TKM1T Audited annual TLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.02.2022 Tallink Grupp TAL1T Investors event TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.02.2022 NEO Finance NEOFI Capital increase VLN record date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.02.2022 Latvijas Gaze GZE1R Interim report, 12 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.02.2022 Hepsor HPR1T Interim report, 12 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.02.2022 Harju Elekter HAE1T Interim report, 12 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.02.2022 Valsts Kase / Treasury of Latvia Government RIG LVGA000031A securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.02.2022 Trading holiday TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.02.2022 - Attistibas finanšu institucija Interim report, 12 RIG 28.02.2022 Altum ALTM months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.02.2022 Klaipedos nafta KNF1L Extraordinary VLN General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.02.2022 DelfinGroup DGR Interim report, 12 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.02.2022 Grigeo GRG1L Interim report, 12 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.02.2022 PRFoods PRFB062525A Notice on General TLN meeting For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.