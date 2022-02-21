EP&T Global Secures New Multi-Year Contracts in UK Market

Highlights

EP&T Global Limited (EP&T) signs a multi-year agreement with a fund affiliated with MCAP Global Finance (UK) LLP, the European subsidiary of New York -headquartered Marathon Asset Management LP with an Annual Contract Value (ACV) of A$0.55m and a Total Contract Value (TCV) in excess of ~A$1.6M

New contracts to increase Annualised Contract Value (ACV) to $12.1m ; growth of $1.2m (11%) from June 2021 .

LONDON, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Building energy optimisation company EP&T Global Limited (ASX: EPX) ('EP&T' or 'the Company') is pleased to announce it has signed new multi-year contracts with UK-based customers with a combined TCV of ~A$1.8m.

This includes an agreement with MCAP Global Finance (UK) LLP for their hotel portfolio to deliver savings on energy, carbon emissions, and cost. The contract includes 17 UK-based hotel sites. The multi-year contract will bring a TCV to EP&T in excess of ~A$1.6M.

EP&T has also signed a multi-year contract with an existing UK-based portfolio customer, with a TCV of ~A$0.2m. This brings the number of buildings within this portfolio serviced by EP&T to 18.

With the addition of these new contracts, EP&T's ACV increases to $12.1m, with over 420 buildings now under contract.

EP&T Global CEO, Trent Knox said, "This continues the sales momentum the Company is witnessing in the key markets of the UK and Europe, where ACV has grown by 83% in the past 12 months. The contract with Marathon Capital follows our recent contract win with DWS (42 sites) and further expands our footprint in the region.

"The business is well placed for continued growth due to consistent global ESG tailwinds and an increasing emphasis on net zero targets. EP&T's proven track record of delivering energy savings and reductions in carbon emissions plays an important role in assisting building owners and operators to achieve their net zero goals."

Key Hires to Support Growth

In response to strong interest in EP&T's solutions, the Company has further invested in the growth of the UK and European markets with the addition of two new sales executives in the European Sales team. EP&T is also expanding its team through the appointment of a Chief Product Officer. The Company is close to finalising this appointment. This is a newly created role whose primary directive will be to continue to evolve EP&T's products and services to remain aligned with our clients' needs arising from the net zero and ESG targets being set by commercial asset owners and operators.

About EP&T Global

EP&T Global is a building energy optimisation company that has a proven track record of delivering significant energy savings and reductions in carbon emissions in all forms of commercial real estate. EP&T plays an important role in assisting building owners and operators with their ESG reporting and to achieve their net zero goals.

EP&T's proprietary technology solution combines multiple information sources with cloud-based data analytics to detect real-time energy inefficiencies in buildings. This highly accurate identification of faults and inefficiencies enables EP&T to collaborate with building managers to improve and optimise building plant operating systems.

EP&T's "EDGE Intelligent System" is a data repository incorporating 20+ years of building energy efficiency knowledge - collecting and analysing more than 5.6 billion points of data per annum with proprietary algorithmic analysis and machine learning.

To learn more visit www.eptglobal.com