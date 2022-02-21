- (PLX AI) - SalMar's acquisition of NTS is a transformational deal, analysts at Bank of America said, double upgrading the stock to buy from underperform.
- • Price target raised to NOK 800 from NOK 560
- • The acquisition enhances SalMar's growth outlook, as the company can raise NTS margins to its own level, BofA said
- • Meanwhile, Nordea cut the stock to hold from buy, saying Q4 earnings were a slight disappointment and the stock has limited upside currently
- • However, a very low cost base should ensure inflation is less of an issue for SalMar than for its competitors, which justifies a premium valuation, Nordea said
- • SalMar was also cut to hold from buy at DNB, but the analysts said their estimates don't yet include NTS
