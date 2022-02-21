PrecisionLife announces appointment of Colin Stubberfield as SVP Drug Discovery to lead development of its precision medicine programs

OXFORD, England, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PrecisionLife Limited, a global techbio company driving precision medicine in chronic diseases with drug discovery, clinical development, and healthcare solutions based on its unique insights into disease biology, announces the appointment of Colin Stubberfield, Ph.D. as SVP Drug Discovery. He will be based at the Company's UK headquarters in Oxfordshire, UK.

Dr Stubberfield brings over three decades experience in leading drug discovery research in the life sciences industry. At PrecisionLife he will be responsible for developing the Company's pipeline of partnered and in-house discovery programs, validating novel precision therapies and biomarkers, and managing the growing biopharma team and its collaborations with external partners and CROs.

He joins from e-Therapeutics where he was Chief Research Officer, leading the Company's small molecule drug discovery projects. Colin has built virtual development models, bringing together resources from CROs and in collaboration with pharma partners. He has coordinated diverse teams in successful target identification/validation and drug discovery organizations, from large pharma to small biotechs, including UCB-Celltech, Oxford GlycoSciences, GSK and Wellcome.

Dr Stubberfield, SVP Drug Discovery said: "I believe that our ability to generate patient data has outstripped our ability to interpret it to uncover the drivers of complex diseases. We need more innovative and informative approaches to analysis and patient stratification. I am therefore delighted to be joining the excellent team at PrecisionLife to help fully exploit its combinatorial analytics platform and establish in-house drug discovery and indication extension programs using the unique insights it has already generated across a broad range of complex chronic diseases."

The Company has analyzed over 30 chronic diseases, building an in-house pipeline of programs, with assets being developed for partnered R&D and spinout collaborations. Its near-term projects include R&D research studies into the long-term effects of coronavirus (long COVID), ALS, non-T2 asthma, COPD, and multi-target discovery and validation deals with major pharmaceutical companies.

Welcoming Colin to the company, Steve Gardner, CEO of PrecisionLife, said: "Together with our recent financing, Colin's appointment is a key step to making the transition from an AI R&D services company to a precision medicine drug discovery and healthcare focused company driven by our deep understanding of the biology that causes disease in key patient subgroups, and a rapidly growing pipeline of partnered and in-house programs of novel precision therapies and biomarkers."

PrecisionLife has raised additional finance to fund its expansion and anticipates a final close of its Series A investment round in the coming months. The financing is being co-ordinated by leading specialist life sciences investment banking and corporate advisory firm WG Partners LLP.

About PrecisionLife

PrecisionLife is changing the way the world looks at predicting, preventing, and treating chronic disease. Our proven, patented combinatorial analysis platforms generate more insights from patient data than any other approach to understand the real drivers of disease biology at an unprecedented level of resolution.

These unique disease insights are enabling PrecisionLife and its partners to revolutionize drug discovery with novel targets for areas of unmet medical need, achieve more successful clinical development, and transform healthcare with accurate precision diagnostics, combinatorial risk models and clinical decision support tools. This approach will deliver a new age of better, more personalized therapy options to improve health, for everyone.

PrecisionLife is a private company headquartered near Oxford, UK and operations in Aalborg and Copenhagen, Denmark, Warsaw, Poland and Cambridge, MA, USA.

