The European Commission's proposed renewable energy financing mechanism would enable wealthier EU nations to fund clean energy projects in poorer neighbors rich in solar potential.EU member states have until March 15 to decide whether they want to participate in the European Commission's bloc-wide renewables auction tender program. Under the terms of the renewable energy financing mechanism, reported on by pv magazine in late 2020, member states can take part either as "contributors" to the system, who will pay into a central pot to fund renewables projects, or as "host" nations, who agree to ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...