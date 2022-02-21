IFS positioned as a Leader in IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Manufacturing Service Life-Cycle Management 2022 Vendor Assessment

IFS recognized for strong ecosystem and for capabilities that support an enterprise-wide service transformation

LONDON, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, the global cloud enterprise software company, today announced that it has been positioned in the Leaders Category in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Manufacturing Service Life-Cycle Management Platforms 2022 Vendor Assessment (US46742721, February 2022).

This IDC MarketScape report assesses the capabilities and business strategy of SLM vendors based on a comprehensive framework covering parameters including, offering landscape, pricing model, customer base, growth strategy and more.

IFS has developed software for the service industry for more than three decades providing solutions that help manufacturers and service organizations digitally transform their service operations with industry specific capabilities. IFS has established an end-to-end service lifecycle management platform which supports a broad set of functional processes within service on the IFS Cloud.

IFS Cloud supports clients from a variety of manufacturing and service industries which include medical devices, farm, construction, and industrial machinery/equipment, aerospace, and defense, high-tech, consumer products, and service providers. The ability for IFS to partner with clients at varying stages of the service maturity continuum ensures companies can successfully move from paper to mobile or from legacy enterprise applications to the cloud.

The IDC MarketScape vendor assessment advises manufacturers and service organizations to consider IFS when looking to "partner with a vendor that has established a strong ecosystem while also having the capabilities to support an enterprise-wide service transformation. IFS has a number of clients in complex service industries and has added domain expertise and additional functional capabilities through recent acquisitions." The report added, "Clients noted IFS was able to work with complex service environments to provide adaptive products supporting digital transformation at the right pace."

Marne Martin, IFS Service Management president, commented: "It's not easy being a manufacturer at present. Today's markets are full of feature-saturated products, and there's often little scope to outperform competitors or set a brand apart. In the face of aggressive pricing and often volatile supply chains, making money from product sales has never been more challenging. Increasingly, manufacturers are realizing there's only one clear way forward. Investing in their service business presents an avenue to expand margins, grow customer loyalty and attract new prospects. Simply put, service is no longer an 'aftersales' activity: it's a differentiator."



Martin added: "IFS' mission is focused around enabling our customers to provide their Moment of Service to their customers. IFS was named a Leader in four IDC MarketScape reports:

A Leader: IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Manufacturing Field Service Management Applications 2021-2022 Vendor Assessment, doc US46742521), December 2021



A Leader: IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Manufacturing Service Parts Management Applications 2021-2022 Vendor Assessment, doc US46742821, December 2021



A Leader: IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Field Service Management Solutions for Utilities 2022 Vendor Assessment, doc US47455521, January 2022



A Leader: IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Manufacturing Service Life-Cycle Management Platforms 2022 Vendor Assessment, doc US46742721, February 2022



A Major Player: IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Manufacturing Warranty and Service Contract Management Applications 2022 Vendor Assessment, doc US46743021, January 2022

We not only go up against big leaders in service, but also specialists who focus on niche areas of service technology."

IFS champions an enterprise approach, connecting service data with enterprise applications such as ERP and enterprise asset management so clients can break down siloes within their organizations. The company enables service businesses to see their entire business from asset through to execution. IFS Cloud combines deep industry and functional strength with intelligent and autonomous capabilities that can be put to work from day one.

Learn more about how IFS supports service companies: www.ifs.com/corp/solutions/service-management/.

