Immunohistochemistry Market Size Worth $2.07 Billion by 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global immunohistochemistry market size is expected to reach USD 2.07 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2028. The high demand for accurate data has driven several technological advancements in (immunohistochemistry) IHC techniques, resulting in the delivery of precise and contextual data analyses. The emergence of various advanced techniques, such as multiplex IHC, computational pathology, and next-generation IHC, is driving the market for immunohistochemistry.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

By product, antibodies dominated the market in 2020 owing to the high use of antibodies for immunohistochemistry assays carried out for disease diagnosis and drug testing workflows.

Based on application, the diagnostics segment led the market in 2020 owing to the widespread application of immunohistochemistry tests in diagnostic settings. The drug testing segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. This is due to increasing investment flow by pharmaceutical companies in R&D activities of novel drug discovery and development.

The hospitals and diagnostic laboratories end-use segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020. Research institutes are expected to register a lucrative CAGR over the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption of IHC in research institutes for drug discovery activities.

North America emerged as the largest regional market in 2020. This is due to the confluence of multiple factors such as high cancer prevalence, the presence of major key players, and developed healthcare and biotechnological sectors.

Immunohistochemistry Market Growth & Trends

IHC protocols have gained popularity in the field of clinical pathology, especially in the subspecialties of oncologic pathology, hematopathology, and neuropathology. The technique has played a vital role in shaping cancer diagnostics. Thus, the growing prevalence of cancer is expected to increase the demand for immunohistochemistry, thus contributing to market growth.

Furthermore, wide applications of immunohistochemistry in drug discovery and development activities are expected to boost revenue growth throughout the forecast period. Whole slide imaging and digital image analysis offer highly accurate and objective evaluations. Thus, image analysis can be used across different aspects of drug discovery including drug repositioning, target validation, patient stratification, biomarker expression studies, and drug efficacy and safety studies.

Acknowledging the profitable opportunities posed by the space, operating players in the industry continue to undertake strategic initiatives to strengthen their market presence. For instance, in June 2021, PathAI, in collaboration with AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited, has created machine learning-based models to enable automated quantification of HER2 IHC images in breast cancer samples.

Immunohistochemistry Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global immunohistochemistry market on the basis of product, application, end-use, and region:

Immunohistochemistry Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Antibodies

Primary Antibodies



Secondary Antibodies

Equipment

Slide Staining System



Tissue Microarrays



Tissue Processing Systems



Slide Scanners



Others

Reagents

Histological stains



Blocking Sera and Reagents



Chromogenic Substrates



Fixation Reagents



Stabilizers



Organic Solvents



Proteolytic Enzymes



Diluents

Kits

Immunohistochemistry Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Diagnostics

Cancer



Infectious Diseases



Cardiovascular Diseases



Autoimmune Diseases



Diabetes Mellitus



Nephrological Diseases

Drug Testing

Immunohistochemistry End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories

Research Institutes

Others

Immunohistochemistry Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain



Russia

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



South Korea



Australia



Singapore

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE

List of Key Players of Immunohistochemistry Market

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Merck KGaA

Danaher Corporation

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Cell Signaling Technology, Inc.

Bio SB

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

