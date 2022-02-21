The "Europe Biochar Market 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher's report denotes that the biochar market in Europe is anticipated to progress at a compound annual growth rate of 14.22% and 10.81% in terms of value and volume during 2022-2028. Italy, Germany, Russia, Spain, the United Kingdom, France, and Rest of Europe form the market in this region.

Germany's goal is to become greenhouse gas neutral by 2045. In order to achieve this, it has set the initial targets of reducing emissions by at least 65% by 2030. In this regard, the country's first climate law states annual reduction targets for individual targets for each industry.

These are set in line with the European greenhouse gas emission reduction plans. The possible agricultural benefits of biochar to enhance soil fertility could ultimately lead to greenhouse gas reduction, thereby contributing to the growth of the biochar market.

The key factor supporting the biochar market's growth in France is the soil enhancing properties possessed by biochar. Moreover, biochar offers natural carbon sequestration to the soil and preserves the carbon levels in the soil. The surging demand from the wastewater and dairy waste management sectors is also expected to propel the biochar market over the forecast period.

Other than this, the growing demand for organic food products on account of the rising focus on maintaining a healthy lifestyle has led to higher penetration of biochar in organic farming. Thus, all these factors drive the biochar market on a progressive path within France.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Favorable Initiatives

Availability of Cheap Feedstock

Ability of Biochar to Sequester Carbon

Reliable and Constant Energy Flow

Challenges

High Cost

Lack of Demonstration Projects

Contamination of Biochar and Its Feedstock

Opportunities

Opportunities for Biochar Market in the Future

Growth in the Organic Farming Industry

Companies Mentioned

Air Terra

Airex Energy

Anulekh Agrotech Pvt Ltd

Arsta Eco

Biochar Industries

Bioenergy Earth Systems

Carbofex

Carbon Gold

Carbons Finland Oy

Farm2Energy

Novo Carbo

Pacific Biochar

Pyreg GmbH

Pyrotech Energy

Renewable Carbon Resources Australia

