The "Europe Biochar Market 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher's report denotes that the biochar market in Europe is anticipated to progress at a compound annual growth rate of 14.22% and 10.81% in terms of value and volume during 2022-2028. Italy, Germany, Russia, Spain, the United Kingdom, France, and Rest of Europe form the market in this region.
Germany's goal is to become greenhouse gas neutral by 2045. In order to achieve this, it has set the initial targets of reducing emissions by at least 65% by 2030. In this regard, the country's first climate law states annual reduction targets for individual targets for each industry.
These are set in line with the European greenhouse gas emission reduction plans. The possible agricultural benefits of biochar to enhance soil fertility could ultimately lead to greenhouse gas reduction, thereby contributing to the growth of the biochar market.
The key factor supporting the biochar market's growth in France is the soil enhancing properties possessed by biochar. Moreover, biochar offers natural carbon sequestration to the soil and preserves the carbon levels in the soil. The surging demand from the wastewater and dairy waste management sectors is also expected to propel the biochar market over the forecast period.
Other than this, the growing demand for organic food products on account of the rising focus on maintaining a healthy lifestyle has led to higher penetration of biochar in organic farming. Thus, all these factors drive the biochar market on a progressive path within France.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Favorable Initiatives
- Availability of Cheap Feedstock
- Ability of Biochar to Sequester Carbon
- Reliable and Constant Energy Flow
Challenges
- High Cost
- Lack of Demonstration Projects
- Contamination of Biochar and Its Feedstock
Opportunities
- Opportunities for Biochar Market in the Future
- Growth in the Organic Farming Industry
Companies Mentioned
- Air Terra
- Airex Energy
- Anulekh Agrotech Pvt Ltd
- Arsta Eco
- Biochar Industries
- Bioenergy Earth Systems
- Carbofex
- Carbon Gold
- Carbons Finland Oy
- Farm2Energy
- Novo Carbo
- Pacific Biochar
- Pyreg GmbH
- Pyrotech Energy
- Renewable Carbon Resources Australia
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yahaq5
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220221005175/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900